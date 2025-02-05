Watch: Priyanka Chopra Shields Malti Marie From The Paps Ahead Of Brother's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend brother Siddharth's wedding. On Tuesday evening, the Dostana actor was spotted in the city from inside her car. Dressed in her festive best, Priyanka Chopra can be seen shielding her daughter Malti Marie from the flashes of the paparazzi. The video went viral in no time.

Take a look:

Priyanka also treated fans to glimpses of shadi wala ghar on Tuesday.

In the first frame, Priyanka Chopra clicks a playful selfie while her family members rehearse for their dance performances in the background. Another adorable moment features her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, colouring a sketchbook alongside a little friend.

One of the pictures shows Priyanka Chopra enjoying a meal at a dining table with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas.

The final slide captures a heartwarming moment where little Malti plays with Siddharth's fiance, Neelam Upadhyaya, while the groom-to-be sits on a couch.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Shaadi ka ghar.. !! And it begins tomorrow. Mere bhai ki shaad hai Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya !! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home.

"My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one ... but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days. (sic)"

Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their registry ceremony in August, last year. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion.

The carousel album features the loved-up pictures of Siddharth and Neelam, the cosy moments shared by the couple.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Our little hastakshar (signature) and (ring) ceremony." Take a look:

They announced their Roka in April by sharing loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. Neelam and Siddharth made their first public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.