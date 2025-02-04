Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From <i>Shaadi Ka Ghar</i> Ahead Of Brother's Wedding

Do not disturb Priyanka Chopra. She is fully immersed in the wedding festivities at the “shaadi ka ghar” as the countdown for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding begins. Keeping fans in the loop, she shared a series of snaps and videos on Instagram.

In the first frame, Priyanka Chopra clicks a playful selfie while people rehearse for their dance performances in the background. Another adorable moment features her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, colouring a sketchbook alongside a little friend.

The actress also posted a video from her window, capturing workers on a beach – likely setting up for the big day.

One of the pictures shows Priyanka Chopra enjoying a meal at a dining table with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas.

The final slide captures a heartwarming moment where little Malti plays with Siddharth's fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya, while the groom-to-be sits on a nearby couch.

In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! And it begins tomorrow. Mere bhai ki shaad hai Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya !! Sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home.

"My heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? No one … but is it fun? Absolutely! Looking forward to the next few days. (sic)”

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she flew to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. Taking a break from filming her upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29, Priyanka made sure to be present for the special occasion.

In pictures and videos circulating online, she exuded effortless style in a crisp white shirt, matching trousers and a cap. Her loose hair and sleek black sunglasses added the perfect touch of cool to her airport look.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka ceremony in April last year. In August 2024, the duo had an engagement party and a registry ceremony.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project, SSMB29, features Mahesh Babu as the male lead. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is going to be a two-part saga.