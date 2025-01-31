Why Priyanka Chopra Walked Out Of A Film Because Of A Director

Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a bankable global star with her endless achievements, both in the Hindi film industry and in the West.

Her journey into the world of showbiz began with the Miss World 2000 pageant when she was just 18.

The actress then made her debut in the South, with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her big Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

During the Forbes Power Women's Summit, Priyanka spoke about an extremely uncomfortable incident when she was just 19.

She recalled how she had gone up to the director of a film she was shooting back then. She requested the director to explain the look of her character to her stylist, to make the costumes look accurate.

Priyanka revealed, "He picks up the phone and goes, 'Listen, people are going to come into the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. So it needs to be short so that I can see her panties. You know those people sitting up front? They should be able to see her panties.' And he said it like four times. And it is not even pretty in Hindi. It is worse."

Priyanka further revealed that she went home and told her mother, Madhu Chopra about the incident.

The actress said, "If that's what he thinks of me, if that's how small I am, there's no space for growth."

Priyanka concluded by saying that she never worked with the director again.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.



