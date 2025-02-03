Priyanka Chopra Heads To Mumbai For Brother's Wedding, Spotted At Airport

Priyanka Chopra took a break from filming her upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie features Mahesh Babu as the male lead. On February 2, Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

She was wearing a crisp white shirt, matching trousers, and a cap. Her loose hair and sleek black sunglasses completed the look with the perfect touch of cool.

The actress was heading to Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations. Siddharth Chopra and his fiancee, Neelam Upadhyaya, had their roka ceremony in April last year. The couple then had an engagement party and a registry ceremony in August 2024.

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli shared a short Instagram clip featuring a majestic lion. In the video, the filmmaker is seen holding an Indian passport. The clip shows a lion getting caged – a playful representation of how Mahesh Babu is busy shooting his film and "locked up." The caption simply read, "Captured."

For those who might not know, the lion is a fun symbol for Mahesh Babu, as his fans have been calling him a "lion" ever since he voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film.

In response to the post, Mahesh Babu recalled his famous line from the 2006 blockbuster Pokiri, writing in Telugu, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which means "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself." Actress Priyanka Chopra added her two cents with a comment, "Finally."

Though there's no official announcement yet, Priyanka Chopra is, reportedly, a part of SS Rajamouli's big project.

In March of last year, during the screening of RRR in Japan, SS Rajamouli talked about SSMB29. He said, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

The crowd erupted in cheers upon hearing Mahesh Babu's name. To this, SS Rajamouli added, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

SSMB29 is set to be an exciting two-part saga. The movie will feature Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.