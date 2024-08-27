New Pics Of Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth And Neelam Upadhyaya From Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and finace Neelam Upadhyaya had a registry ceremony, followed by an engagement party over last weekend. Neelam Upadhyaya shared new pictures from the party night and they are absolutely stunning. Neelam Upadhyaya wore a blingy thigh-high gown for the night while Siddharth suited up. The carousel album features some loved-up pictures of the couple as well as solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth. Sharing the pictures, Neelam wrote, "It was a good time, it was the best time." Take a look at the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared a reel from the ceremony capturing the lovely moments. She also shared a throwback picture with father Ashok Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra and Siddharth. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad's birthday. Their hastakshar and ring ceremony." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their roka in April, this year. The couple shared pictures from the ceremony. The album features a cosy picture of the two, some solo pictures of Neelam and Siddharth and a special cake on which "just rokafied" is written. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "Sooo we did a thing." Take a look:

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February 2019, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June. Neelam and Siddharth made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.