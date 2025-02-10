Nick Jonas Sends Big Love To Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra: "So Blessed Our Family Continues To Grow"

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth married his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya last Friday. Recently, the actress' singer-husband Nick Jonas congratulated the couple.

He shared a series of pictures and videos from the wedding on Instagram. He wrote, "A quick trip to India to witness the beautiful union of these two wonderful humans. Congratulations to my brother-in-law @siddharthchopra89 and my new sister-in-law @neelamupadhyaya wishing you a lifetime of happiness. So blessed our family continues to grow @priyankachopra."

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram to congratulate her brother Siddharth and his wife, Neelam.

She wrote, "To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine, and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya."

In one of the clips, Priyanka makes a stunning entrance with her brother in an aqua-blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra.

Another video shows Priyanka dancing joyfully at the baraat. A few pictures also show her posing with her husband Nick Jonas and her parents-in-law. One clip captures Priyanka helping with the gathbandhan during the pheras, jokingly saying "dum laga ke haisha," which made her sister-in-law laugh.

Earlier, the actress shared snippets from the Haldi and Mata Ki Chowki ceremonies, where she was joined by her daughter, Malti Marie and her in-laws. Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, also made it to Mumbai in time for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Priyanka revealed that Siddharth met Neelam through an online dating app she had invested in. She shared, "We took it (the app) to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiance on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They're so cute. I love love."