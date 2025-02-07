Watch: Priyanka Chopra Dances To Nick Jonas's <i>Maan Meri Jaan</i> At Brother's <i>Sangeet</i>

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing in Mumbai. On Thursday, the families participated in the sangeet ceremony. Priyanka Chopara looked gorgeous as ever in a shimmery blue lehenga. Like her mehendi-day look, she let her neckpiece do all the talking.

Nick Jonas arrived in India on Thursday and joined the Chopras in their celebrations. Nick Jonas twinned with Priyanka as he chose a blue bandhgala for the occasion.

The highlight of the celebrations was Nick Jonas's performance which swept Priyanka Chopra off her feet. In a viral video, Nick can be seen singing a version of the popular track Maan Meri Jaan while Priyanka matches her steps gracefully.

Here's another video where Priyanka and her sister-in-law-to-be Neelam Upadhyaya can be seen burning the dance floor. Take a look:

This is the video where Nick Jonas and his father Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr can be seen putting up a powerful performance.

Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities started since Tuesday. The Chopras, with their big fat family, celebrated haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony with zest and vigour.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing pictures from the celebrations. On Thursday, she shared a bunch of pictures in which the actress can be seen getting her mehendi done on her palms. Priyanka also shared a cute picture of Malti Marie, showing her mehendi. Take a look:

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their registry and engagement ceremony in August, last year. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion.

The carousel album features the loved-up pictures of Siddharth and Neelam, the cosy moments shared by the couple.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Our little hastakshar (signature) and (ring) ceremony."

They announced their Roka in April by sharing loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. Neelam and Siddharth made their first public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.