All You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra's Future Sister-In-Law Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth is all set to marry actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Their roka ceremony took place on April 2, 2024, followed by their engagement and hastakshar ceremony on August 23, 2024.

The buzz around who Neelam Upadhyaya has been growing ever since she became a part of Priyanka Chopra's family.

Here's a look:

1. Neelam Upadhyaya was born in 1993. She is from Mumbai.

2. She is an actress by profession. She has mainly worked in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

3. She made her debut in 2012 with the film Mr 7, alongside Srinivasa Reddy, Rachana Maurya, and MS Narayana.

4. After this, Neelam Upadhyaya has appeared in projects such as Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal, and Om Shanthi Om.

5. Neelam Upadhyaya was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film Tamasha. Directed by Srinivas Balla, the movie also features Praveen Atharva, Sunitha Marasiar, Duvvasi Mohan, Sayaji Shinde, and Srinivas.

Surprisingly, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya met through a dating app! Additionally, it is also the same app where Priyanka Chopra is an investor.

Ahead of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's big day, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of the “shaadi ka ghar.”

She posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram that was all heart.

In one snap, Priyanka Chopra struck a goofy pose. In another sweet moment, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was busy colouring in a sketchbook with a little friend.

One of the photos even showed Priyanka enjoying a meal with her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. She took a break from the shoot to be in Mumbai for her brother's wedding.