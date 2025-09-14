Super Hit Tour: Vishal-Sheykhar's Delhi Concert Was A Night To Remember, Duo Paid Tributes To KK, RD Burman

Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani marked 25 years of their partnership with a high-octane start to their Super Hit Tour in New Delhi on Friday.

Presented by Visa in association with HDFC Bank and produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, the silver jubilee concert transformed the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium into a sprawling sing-along with lights, lasers and confetti.

The show began on time, with DJ Sartek and RJ Vishal warming up the audience before host Siddharth Kannan led a countdown.

A haze of red lights filled the arena, music pulsed through the speakers, and the duo walked on stage to the opening beats of Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. The crowd was on its feet instantly.

What followed was a carefully paced journey through their most popular hits: Right Here Right Now, Dus Bahane, The Disco Song, Tu Meri, Desi Girl, Ooh La La, Radha and Bachna Ae Haseeno, each track met with cheers that shook the stadium.

The mood shifted when Sheykhar took centre stage for his solo segment. Sitting at the piano, he performed Jo Bheji Thi Dua, creating a rare moment of stillness in the middle of the frenzy.

He followed it with romantic ballads like Zehnaseeb, Khuda Jaane and Bin Tere. His tribute to RD Burman added depth to the evening, rendering classics including Chand Mera Dil, Tum Kya Jaano, Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi, Do Lafzon Ki Hai, Humko Saathi Mil Gaya and Tumse Milke.

He also acknowledged a band member who had worked with Burman.

If Sheykhar brought romance and nostalgia, Vishal countered with explosive energy.

Returning with Jee Le Zara, he pushed the tempo higher with Malhari, Tune Mari Entry, Dhan Te Naan, Udta Punjab, Chaiya Chaiya, Chappa Chappa Charkha and Bala.

In a brief pause, he sang Ishq Sufiyana and then remembered singer KK with a heartfelt rendition of Tu Aashiqui Hai. Calling him "a very good person" who left too soon, Vishal added that the duo would always remember him.

The final stretch turned the arena into a festival. Bang Bang, Balam Pichkari, Chammak Challo and Gulabo had the audience dancing till the last note. The night closed with Jhoome Jo Pathaan, confetti raining down as thousands of voices merged into one chorus.

The seamless production, sharp visuals, and a crew that kept pace with every beat made the concert more spectacle than show.

"This show is our way of thanking every single fan who's been with us through this journey," Vishal Dadlani told the audience. For Sheykhar Ravjiani, Delhi offered "the most electric start possible" to their silver jubilee celebrations.