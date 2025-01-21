Vishal Dadlani Slams A "Basic-To-Bad Singer" In Now-Deleted Instagram Story; Internet Thinks It's For Jasleen Royal

Playback singer and composer Vishal Dadlani is known to be quite vocal about his opinion on social media. He recently posted an Instagram Story slamming a singer "in front of a large crowd" and expressed displeasure at the "embarrassing" performance.

The twist in the tale is that he has deleted the Story now. Internet users are convinced that it was a dig at Jasleen Royal, who recently opened for Coldplay during their Mumbai concerts.

In the Story, Vishal wrote, "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have."

That's not all. He also claimed to have seen some clips of the performance and thought it was embarrassing for the country.

"I've just seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as "the scene,"" he added.

Even though it was deleted from Vishal's account, the post is going viral on Reddit.

Check it out here:

Fans and users on Reddit took no time in decoding this cryptic post. "Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal's performance during Coldplay's concert in Mumbai," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Its harsh but I agree. Clips I've seen of Jasleen are quite embarassing tbh," under which another user replied, "I attended on 19th and couldn't wait for her part to get over. She looked absolutely dull and uninterested and at some point it felt like she was just reading the lyrics. It was truly an embarrassment."

Coldplay's Mumbai concerts were attended by Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Vijay Varma, Papon, Kusha Kapila and others. The British rock band will be performing in Mumbai again on Tuesday and after that, in Ahmedabad on January 26.

