Vishal Dadlani Quits <i>Indian Idol</i> After 6 Years: "Can't Stay Stuck In Mumbai"

Vishal Dadlani, who has been a regular at the reality show Indian Idol for last 6 years, called it a quit. On Monday, the composer-singer shared a video on his Instagram feed featuring himself, co-judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah. In the video, Shreya can be seen making a face while Badshah tries to say something. But the edited version of the video has an audio from Christian 21's Time.

Sharing the video, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Alvida, yaaro. 6 seasons mein jitna mazaa kiya, uss se bhi zyada yaad aayegi."

"Haqq se zyada pyaar milaa hai, iss show ki vajah se. Eternally grateful to everyone involved.

I hope the show will miss me as much as I'll miss it.

I'm literally only leaving because I want my time back. Can't stay stuck in Mumbai for 6 months each year," added the singer.

Thanking everyone associated with the show, Vishal signed off, "Only LOVE to each and all of you with an added apology to anyone I've left out here.

Time to get back to making music, playing concerts and never putting on make-up! It's #VishalAndSheykhar season!!"

The comments section was flooded with love.

A fan wrote, "We miss you sir and you are the superhero of indian idol please come back on next season." Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan wrote, "The end of an era. Indian Idol will never be the same without you, big brother. Grateful for all the great times together."

Another fan wrote, "Sir Indian Idol is incomplete without you."

Vishal is best known for composing songs for Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War among many others.