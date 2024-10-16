<i>Indian Idol 15</i>: Vishal Dadlani Schools Participant For Imitating Singers: "Restaurant <i>Mein Gaate Reh Jaoge</i>"

Vishal Dadlani schooled an Indian Idol contestant for imitating singers like Atif Aslam and Arijit Singh while auditioning for the show. A 23-year old contestant from Amritsar sang Atif Aslam's Pehli Nazar Mein and Arijit Singh's Tum Kya Mile at the audition. Stopping the contestant midway, Vishal said, "Aap original singers ke inflections aapke gaane mein daal rahe hain, first with Arijit (Arijit Singh), then with Atif (Atif Aslam) (You are putting inflections of many singers in your song, from Arijit to Atif). You're singing well, par aap apna nahi gaa rahe ho (You are not being yourself while singing). Ye 'Indian Idol' hai na, yahaan se idol nikaltein hai; yahaan aap nakal kar ke aage nahi badoge (This is 'Indian Idol' where Idols are born. You can't get ahead here by imitating someone)". Vishal admitted that he liked the contestant's singing but his attempt to imitate others blemished his performance.

Vishal told the participant, "I really like your voice but I don't like the imitating situation. Aap seekho zarur, yeh bahut bade kalakaar hain aur bahut acche kalakaar hai; but jis din aap unki nakal karne lag jaoge, unki style apna loge toh aap hotel, restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge. To be an artist, you have to find your own space. (You learn from them because these are really big artists, but the day you start copying them, you will only find a place to sing in hotels and restaurants)." The promo was shared by Sony Entertainment on its Instagram handle. Take a look:

Indian Idol is returning with a new season on Sony TV. This time, Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani will be seen on the judges panel. Singer Aditya Narayan will once again take up the role of a host.