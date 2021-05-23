To New Mom Shreya Ghoshal, With Love From Pregnant Neeti Mohan And Other Stars

Shreya Ghoshal posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @shreyaghoshal)

"This is such a wonderful news," singer Neeti Mohan, who is pregnant with her first child, wrote on her colleague Shreya Ghoshal's latest Instagram post. Neeti congratulated Shreya after the latter welcomed her newborn son yesterday. On Saturday, Shreya shared a statement on her Instagram handle while announcing the big news. "It's an emotion never felt before," an excerpt from Shreya's post read. Neeti dropped a beautiful note in her comment section. Mom-to-be Neeti wrote, "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family..."

Neeti's sister Shakti Mohan also reacted to the news. Shakti wrote, "Congratulations" and added an awestruck emoji. Sonu Nigam, Shekhar Ravjiani, Vishal Dadlani, Akriti Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Salim Merchant, Darshan Raval, Papon and Sophie Choudry also sent their wishes to new mom Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya for their newborn baby. Dia Mirza was also among the list of celebrities who congratulated the couple.

Sonu Nigam wrote, "God bless you and your boy and your family...Congratulations." Shekhar commented, "Congratulations! Big love." Vishal Dadlani wrote, "YES! GUPLU 2.0, for the win! Congratulations, Shreya and Shiladitya ! Finally my Nishachar friend will have a reason to stay up late! Love you guys!" Akriti Kakkar commented, "Yayyyy Congratulations. God bless the little baby and you both." "Many congratulations. So beautiful," Tony Kakkar's comment read. Armaan Malik wrote, "Wow such wonderful news! Lots of love and congratulations to you and Shiladitya."

Salim Merchant wrote, "Congratulations to you, Shiladitya and your families. God bless the baby and parents. Darshan Raval also congratulated the couple for their baby. Papon commented, "Congratulations to both of you Shreya Ghoshal. God bless." Sophie wrote, "Huge huge congrats my dearest Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya .. May God bless him with the best of health and happiness always. Tons of love to you all." Dia Mirza commented, "Congratulations Shreya and Shiladitya. Can't wait to take you to the forest."

Sharing the news of her newborn baby, Shreya, in her statement, wrote, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy."

Speaking of Neeti Mohan, the mom-to-be singer announced her pregnancy in February this year. Neeti shared the news on the same day of her second wedding anniversary with her husband Nihaar Pandya. She posted a few pictures with Nihaar on Instagram and wrote, "1+1= 3...Mommy to be and Daddy to be...what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!"

Neeti Mohan married actor Nihaar Pandya in 2019.

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya have named their son Shreyaditya. Shreya had announced his name on the same day when she shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in March this year. In her post, the singer shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump. She wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all..."

Shreya Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. Shreya has sung songs like Dola Re Dola, Manwa Laage and Teri Ore to name a few. Shreya made her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas.

Speaking of Neeti Mohan and Shreya Ghoshal, both the singers worked in Bhansali's 2018 film Padmaavat. Neeti and Shreya sung songs namely Naino Wale Ne and Ghoomar respectively.