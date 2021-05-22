Singer Shreya Ghoshal And Husband Shiladitya Welcome A Baby Boy

Shreya Ghoshal shared this picture.(Image courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Highlights The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy," the singer wrote

Congratulatory wishes poured in on her Instagram post

Congratulations, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday afternoon. The singer shared the good news with her fans and well-wishers through a social media post. Taking to Instagram, Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before." The 37-year-old singer went on to extend gratitude to her fans for their "countless blessings." In her Instagram post, Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy." Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple on their post.

Several fans as well as celebrities dropped comments on the post. Singer Neeti Mohan, who is also expecting a baby, congratulated her colleague and wrote: "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from Mohan and Pandya family." Singer Jonita Gandhi also commented on the post and wrote: "Congratulations, god bless." Others who congratulated the couple on the arrival of their first baby are musicians Vishal Dadlani, Akriti Kakkar, Aditi Sharma, Papon, and actors Sophie Choudry and Dia Mirza.

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal's post here:

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy in March with an adorable picture of herself cradling her baby bump. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the singer wrote: "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Check out the post here:

The singer has been filling up the pages of her maternity diaries by sharing several pictures of herself on social media. Days after announcing her pregnancy, Shreya had shared another picture of herself cradling her baby bump. In the caption of the post, she termed the experience of pregnancy as "divine miracle of god." Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God."

Here are a few more posts from Shreya Ghoshal's maternity diaries

Shreya Ghoshal rose to stardom after she won the National Film Award for singing the songs of the film Devdas in 2002. She has also received the Filmfare award many times. Some of her most loved songs include Dola Re , Piyu Bole , Ooh La La and Manwa Laage .