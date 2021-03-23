'Wow, She Doesn't Look, Na?': Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal Shares Pic Of Mom's 60th Birthday

Shreya Ghoshal with her family. (courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Soon-to-be mom Shreya Ghoshal is in a party mood. The singer shared some amazing pictures from mother Sarmistha Ghoshal's 60th birthday celebration. Shreya and her father Bishwajit Ghoshal are seen making the day extra special with cakes and a decorated set up. She also posted a sweet birthday note for 'ma' on Instagram. Through the post, Shreya said, "It's Ma's 60th birthday. Wow! She doesn't look na? Meri pyaari Ma, be always healthy and happy so I can continue to get pampered by you, and I can pamper you back. And, you are soon gonna be a grandma. How exciting!"

Fans and Shreya's industry friends joined in to wish her mother. RJ Archana Pania Sharma wrote, "Love her sooo much ... sooo graceful and ever giving." TV actor Karanvir Bohra dropped a "Happy birthday" message in the comments. The National Award-winning singer picked a white T-shirt and paired it with black pants for the birthday party.

Speaking about motherhood, Shreya told The Times of India earlier, "I have always heard from friends and family members what a miraculous thing it is to feel a life growing within you, and now, I am getting to experience it. Motherhood is among the most precious gifts a woman can cherish."

Shreya married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. The couple announced the news of the pregnancy on March 4 this year. Shreya was last seen in a music video, Angana Morey in collaboration with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.