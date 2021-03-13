Here's How Mom-To-Be Shreya Ghoshal Celebrated Her Birthday

Shreya Ghoshal posted this picture on Instagram (Image courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, turned a year older on March 12 (Friday). Now, the singer has shared a glimpse of how she celebrated her birthday. On Saturday, Shreya posted a picture of herself on Instagram. The Ghoomar singer can be seen wearing a blue top in her low-key birthday celebration at home. She can be seen happily posing for the camera with four different cakes in the photo. Shreya also shared a sweet thank-you note for everyone who wished her a happy birthday. In the caption, the "soon-to-be-momma" called this year's birthday "a very special one".

Shreya added that she feels "grateful, loved and blessed" to receive so much love on her birthday. "Thank you all for the beautiful birthday wishes that kept pouring in all day yesterday and still continuing This one is truly a very special one. This soon-to-be-momma feels so grateful, loved, and blessed!" she wrote in her caption.

See Shreya Ghoshal's post here:

Celebrities such as Amal Malik, Vishal Dadlani, Armaan Malik, Nimrat Kaur, Keerthy Suresh, and Prosenjit Chatterjee among others wished Shreya Ghoshal a happy birthday on Twitter. Shreya replied to all of them from the list. See their tweets here:

Thank you so much @AmaalMallik Love you loads! https://t.co/gBqr85pWRa — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 12, 2021

Thank you for the naamkaran 'Guplu' You bring out the looniest in me! Love you @VishalDadlanihttps://t.co/rQf4lXhHFz — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 12, 2021

Big love to you dear @NimratOfficial thank you https://t.co/t5AaM6tIPf — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 12, 2021

Thank you so much @KeerthyOfficial Sending you loads of love! https://t.co/b9sIOtMBHm — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 12, 2021

Thank you so much Bumba da @prosenjitbumbahttps://t.co/BQln3CDBjl — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 12, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal announced her pregnancy on March 4 this year. The singer posted a picture of herself with the baby bump and wrote an adorable caption along with it. Shreya's caption reads, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives (sic)."

See the post here:

Shreya Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony in 2015. Shreya made her debut as a playback singer in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas. Before entering into Bollywood, Shreya won Sa Re Ga Ma, the music reality show in 2000 at the age of 16.