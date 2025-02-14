Advertisement

Vishal Dadlani Postpones Pune Concert After "Unfortunate Accident", Undergoes Treatment

Vishal Dadlani informed his fans about his concert, postponed through his social media.

Vishal Dadlani Postpones Pune Concert After "Unfortunate Accident", Undergoes Treatment
New Delhi:

Singer Vishal Dadlani has announced that his Pune concert with Shekhar Ravijani is postponed after he suffered a small accident.

The musician, one part of the Vishal-Shekhar music duo, updated fans about the change via his Instagram stories though he didn't specify the nature of his injury.

“My bad had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted,” he wrote.

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. They, however, promised the concert will be rescheduled so

