Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Breaks Silence On <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Release Delay: 'He Is Not Afraid Of Anything'

Veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar has finally addressed the prolonged delay surrounding the theatrical release of Jana Nayagan.

Speaking to the media, Chandrasekhar linked the hurdles faced by the film to Vijay's political transition.

Vijay's Father On Jana Nayagan Delay

Commenting on the reasons behind the repeated postponements, Chandrasekhar said, as reported by India Today, "The people know what happened in Karur. Vijay is not afraid of anything. His chances of success are bright."

"It is normal for those entering politics for the first time to face obstacles. Vijay will face any number of such obstacles," he stated, adding that the circumstances behind Jana Nayagan not releasing as planned are already well understood by the public.

Chandrasekhar also underlined what he views as a larger cultural shift triggered by Vijay's political foray. "After Vijay entered politics, young people and women are discussing politics. They are more articulate than me," he remarked.

Legal Setback And Uncertain Release Timeline

The comments come amid a major legal setback for Jana Nayagan. In a significant development, the Madras High Court recently set aside a single judge's order that had directed the granting of a censor certificate to the film, further delaying its release.

The High Court observed that the single judge should have given the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) adequate time to file its counter before passing the earlier order.

As things stand, Jana Nayagan cannot be released in theatres until it receives clearance from the CBFC. A fresh hearing in the censor certificate case is set to begin at the Madras High Court, leaving the film's release date uncertain.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, ahead of the Pongal festival. Apart from Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.

ALSO READ: Big Setback For Vijay's Jana Nayagan In High Court, No Release Date Yet