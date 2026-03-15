TVK's Vijay Is The New Kid On The Block, Will He Punch Above His Weight?

Actor Vijay's political entry, as his appearance in his films, was packed with suspense and expectations by a multitude of his followers. But the tragic stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives on September 27, 2025, brought the spotlight on numerous issues, leading to the state government framing SOPs for conducting political meetings and rallies.

Nearly five months after the stampede, Vijay, facing a CBI probe over the incident, is currently involved in interviewing the TVK party candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.

The 51-year-old leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, who will be making his maiden electoral debut ahead of the April 23 election, has already announced that the poll battle will be only between the TVK and DMK and that others hardly matter.

Strengths:

1. Vijay's charisma and established fan base, and the young voters will play a crucial role in tilting the scales in favour of the TVK.

2. Social justice, egalitarian society and two-language policy outlines TVK's ideology, conforming to Tamil Nadu's Dravidian pitch.

3. He announced the "super six" poll promises for women, including six free LPG cylinders and monthly financial aid.

Weaknesses:

1. Vijay is a political novice and faces criticism that he delivers political speeches like he renders dialogues in films.

2. Virtual one-man show: For the present, he is the only star campaigner for his party.

3. The TVK meet invariably draws frenzied fan crowds, often leading to road accidents, bringing bad publicity.

Opportunities:

1. He hopes to cash in on a huge vacuum for a strong non-Dravidian party to serve as an alternative to both the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

2. The party targets young voters and a tech-savvy community. Voters tired with the traditional Dravidian giants-- the DMK and AIADMK, may prefer TVK.

Threats:

1. The Karur tragedy is a significant setback to the TVK, affecting its poll prospects.

2. Vijay, for now, has opted to go alone in facing the election.

3. The party faces tough competition from the established players, AIADMK and DMK, which are strong in organisational structure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)