Big Setback For Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> In High Court, No Release Date Yet

In big setback for Vijay's film Jana Nayagan, the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the single judge's order on giving censor certificate to the highly-anticipated movie, delaying its release further.

The high court also stated that the single judge should have given time to the Censor Board for counter.

Jana Nayagan cannot release in theatres unless it is cleared for exhibition by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has yet to receive the censor certificate from the board.

A fresh hearing in the Jana Nayagan censor certificate case is set to begin at the Madras High Court.

On January 20, the Madras High Court had reserved the verdict on the Jana Nayagan censor row, stating that it will deliver the judgement on the case on January 27 (today).

Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's last film before he steps into politics full time, was originally scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 9 ahead of the Pongal festival. But just days before the release, the Censor Board informed production house KVN Productions that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on a complaint by the board.

The makers then approached the Madras High Court, which ordered the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate to the film once the modifications were made in an initial victory.

But the board made an appeal against the high court's order, following which the Madras High Court's two-judge bench order then stayed the single bench's direction to the Censor Board to grant the certificate and posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

KVN Productions subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which heard the matter on January 15. However, the top court dismissed their petition and directed them to the Madras High Court, as it declined an expeditious hearing.

An H Vinoth directorial, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar 2 Announced Before Certificate,' Jana Nayagan Team Tells Madras High Court On Delay