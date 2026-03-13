When Rashmika Mandanna Called Out AI-Driven Vulgar Content Targeting Women: "Strict Punishment Must Be Served"

Two weeks after her grand wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, popular actress Rashmika Mandanna issued a stern public statement threatening to take legal action against the widespread circulation of an alleged audio clip—believed to be 8 years old—with "vested" interests.

The audio clip in question reportedly features an unpublished interview of Rashmika's mother, Suman Mandanna, given to a Kannada channel 8 years ago. In it, she discusses the discord between Rashmika and her ex-fiancé Rakshit Shetty's families after they called off their engagement in 2018.

This is not the first time Rashmika has vented her anger against the invasion of privacy. Earlier, she spoke out when her deepfake video took the internet by storm amid the growing misuse of AI.

Rashmika's X Post on AI Misuse

With the growing misuse of AI and the circulation of deepfake videos and morphed pictures of women actors, Rashmika called for "strict and unforgiving punishment" for the wrongdoers just a couple of months ago.

In December last year, Rashmika posted on X, asking for "accountability" and "responsibility" in using AI.

"When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence."

"AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated."

"Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society," Rashmika wrote.

She concluded her post with these words: "Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict and unforgiving punishment must be served to them."

Rashmika's Deepfake Creator Arrested in Delhi in 2024

In 2023, a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral, prompting stern action against the wrongdoer. The video initially showcased British-Indian influencer Zara Patel entering a lift in a black outfit.

However, through deepfake technology, Ms. Patel's face was seamlessly morphed into that of Ms. Mandanna.

In January 2024, the man responsible was arrested, as confirmed by Delhi Police.

Rashmika described the ordeal as "extremely scary" and highlighted the vulnerability individuals face due to the misuse of technology in a social media post.

"Something like this is honestly extremely scary—not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused," she wrote at the time.

Private Chat Leaked Controversy

Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty first met while working on the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party. They got engaged in 2017 and called it off by mutual consent within a year.

The alleged audio clip features Rashmika Mandanna's mother claiming that Rakshit's family wanted Rashmika to announce on social media that she would quit acting after the marriage.

Following the clip's circulation days after her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika threatened legal action if the content was not removed within 24 hours.

"I request all media platforms, influencers, and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated—including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary," Rashmika wrote.

Rashmika mentioned that she chose to speak out after her family and dear ones were "unnecessarily" dragged into creating a controversy.

Rashmika Mandanna ended the note in Kannada, stating that people talking about her private life need to understand one thing: they can't take decisions about how she will lead her life.