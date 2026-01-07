UK Censors Clear <i>Jana Nayagan</i> For Release As Fate Of Vijay's Film In India Hangs In The Balance

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has officially cleared Jana Nayagan for release in the UK. However, its fate in India remains uncertain as the Madras High Court deliberates on the long-pending certification issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

BBFC Grants Certificate With Detailed Content Warnings

The BBFC cleared Jana Nayagan on January 6, 2026, awarding it a '15' rating for "strong bloody violence, injury detail, sexual violence references". The film's synopsis on the BBFC website reads, "In this action thriller, a man takes on corrupt officials and an arms dealer hell-bent on sowing chaos and division."

According to the UK censor, the classification report notes that the film features beheadings, gunfights, improvised weapons, kidnapping, visible bags of 'white powder' linked to drug trafficking, and scenes involving bloodied corpses after a terrorist attack.

"The film deals with themes of terrorism, including depictions of terrorist attacks and their aftermath. Bereavement and grief are portrayed following deaths," the BBFC observed.

Sexual Violence, Discrimination, And Social Messaging Flagged

The BBFC report further points out sensitive scenes, including one where "a young woman is thrown from a moving vehicle after an implied sexual assault" and another where a police officer falsely arrests a woman in a "sexually threatening scene". It also mentions a moment where a man addresses schoolchildren about sexual violence, urging them to report inappropriate touching.

Additionally, the classification summary states, "There are scenes depicting racial discrimination, including a militia group firing at targets labeled 'Indians.' References are made to terrorist groups planning attacks, and villains attempting to create division based on race, caste, and religion."

The detailed clearance in the UK has ensured that the film is all set for release overseas, even as it battles regulatory hurdles at home.

Court Reserves Verdict, Shows Cancelled In India

Back in India, the Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict for the film's scheduled release day, January 9, after directing that Jana Nayagan be reviewed by a fresh CBFC committee. The court hearing came after the makers approached the judiciary when the film failed to secure certification despite its submission over a month ago.

With no clearance yet, all pre-10 am shows now stand effectively cancelled, and the 'Book Tickets' option has been removed from BookMyShow in several cities. The Tamil version must be certified before dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada can be approved, compounding the delay.

However, in Karnataka, early morning FDFS shows at single screens are already sold out, while Kerala has reported strong advance trends. Overseas advance bookings have reportedly crossed Rs 25 crore.

Directed by H Vinoth and starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain, Jana Nayagan is being billed as Vijay's final film before his full-time political foray.

ALSO READ: How Vijay's Jana Nayagan Tickets Are Sold Out In Kerala, Karnataka Theatres Despite Censor Hold-Up