Talks On Trade, Su-57 Fighter Jets: What To Expect From Vladimir Putin's India Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi this evening for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening one of the world's most enduring bilateral partnerships. With a heavy emphasis on trade, mobility, defence, energy, and regional security, officials in India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have described the visit as "important" and reflective of a relationship that has "remained one of the most stable in modern times."

According to senior MEA officials, the central focus of the talks will be expanding trade and economic cooperation, an area that has witnessed substantial growth in recent years.

What To Expect From The Visit

India and Russia are working to bridge the existing trade deficit, with New Delhi pushing for increased exports of marine products, potatoes, pomegranates, processed foods, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. At the same time, India continues to rely heavily on Russian fertilisers, importing between three and five million tonnes annually, and hopes to deepen cooperation further.

A major outcome of the visit is expected to be a finalised mobility agreement enabling the movement of skilled and semi-skilled workers between India and Russia, now in the final stage of internal processing. Negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union have also progressed, with both sides aiming to conclude discussions soon, sources said.

Diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Moscow is also expanding, with India's new consulate in Kazan beginning operations last week and another in Yekaterinburg set to open shortly. A series of pacts in trade, economic cooperation, healthcare, and media are also expected to be signed during the visit.

While defence agreements are traditionally not announced publicly during such summits, sources indicate the dialogue will be significant.

Government officials emphasised that long-standing counter-terrorism cooperation -- dating back to 2002 -- is a consistent feature of bilateral engagement. The two sides will also discuss major international developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with India reiterating its support for "dialogue and diplomacy".

Meanwhile, sources told NDTV that India is considering procurement of additional S-400 systems, impressed by their performance in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan earlier this year in May, and may also explore the S-500 platform.

Talks are also expected on the potential acquisition of Su-57 stealth fighters and clearing pending S-400 deliveries. In the energy sector, Russia has reportedly offered additional discounts on crude oil amid shifting global market dynamics.

Ahead of Putin's visit, Moscow had offered Delhi unrestricted access to technology for the new fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet to support India's future fighter aircraft requirements. The Russian proposal is to initially supply the Su-57 fighters produced in Russia and, along the way, shift the production to India in stages.

Reports suggested that Moscow may also offer its single-engine stealth fighter aircraft, the Su-75 Checkmate, to India.

Putin's India Agenda

Putin's agenda on December 5 includes a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, tributes at Rajghat, delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a joint press statement, a business event with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before his departure in the evening.