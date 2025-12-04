Russian House In Delhi Organise Photo Exhibition Ahead Of Putin's Visit

The Russian House in New Delhi organised a grand photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India on Thursday.

The exhibition featured images of Vladimir Putin with India's Prime Ministers in the last 25 years, including PM Modi, highlighting the defence cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition also featured models of various defence arsenals of Russia and India, such as indigenous Brahmos missiles, Russian S-400 missile system and Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jets.

On December 1, 2000, a presidential decree established the Committee of the Russian Federation for Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States within the government, subordinate to the Ministry of Defence. On March 9, 2004, it was transformed into the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. Rosobornexport, Russia's agency for export and import of weapons, military and dual-purpose technology and services, was also established in 2000.

The exhibition was organised ahead of Putin's visit to New Delhi on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, held a welcome march and performed Aarti to mark the significance of Putin's visit.

Vishal Bharat Sansthan Chairman Rajeev Srivastav said, "We are welcoming Russian President Putin... Only India and Russia's friendship can bring peace ... It is a symbiotic friendship and both the leaders (President Putin and PM Modi) are working for peace and stability in the world... We have had cultural relations with Russia, and it is a trusted long-term friend of India."

"A lot of nations stayed in ifs and buts during Operation Sindoor, but only Russia cleared its stance and stood with India, so we completely welcome it and took out a march for the welcome of President Putin. We pray that Indo-Russian friendship strengthens further," he added.

During Putin's visit, India and Russia plan to sign a programme for the development of strategic cooperation areas in the economy by 2030, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

Russian state media TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov telling reporters that the upcoming December 4-5 visit of Putin is "important" as it "provides the opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire extensive agenda of Russian-Indian ties."

"It is meant to sign and adopt the whole range of bilateral documents in the various spheres in conclusion of the visit, including the Development Programme of strategic areas of Russian-Indian economic cooperation by 2030," Ushakov said as per the TASS media outlet.

Putin is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. It is his first visit to India in four years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)