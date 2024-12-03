Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Allu Arjun And Family Among Special Guests

All eyes are on Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding. While the guest list is expected to be "tight", Allu Arjun and his family will be at the wedding, per an IANS report. "Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding in Hyderabad. All roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration," IANS quoted a source close to the wedding. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry at the Annapurna Studios, which holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. Sobhita shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. Clad in a red saree, the bride-to-be's glow was off the charts. Sharing the images, Sobhita wrote, "Pelli Kuthuru" and a red heart emoji.

A source who attended the ceremony told IANS, "Sobhita's wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch." On her big day, the actress will be wearing jewellery such as maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces, per news reports.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.