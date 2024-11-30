Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding, Nagarjuna Brings Home A Swanky Car Worth Rs 2.5 Crore

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is currently busy with wedding preparations as his sons are about to get married. His younger son, Akhil Akkineni, recently got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee, while his elder son, Naga Chaitanya, is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding, Nagarjuna was recently spotted at the RTO office with his brand-new luxury car, with videos of the visit quickly going viral.

Nagarjuna was seen at the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad, where he had arrived to register his newly purchased luxury car from Lexus. The swanky car reportedly costs Rs 2.5 crore.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities on November 30. Several pictures and videos from the couple's Mangala snanam (haldi ceremony) have been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look.

The couple's wedding invitation features Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's names, along with the names of both families across generations. The wedding date, December 4, 2024, is clearly highlighted.

The card combines traditional South Indian design elements with elegance. It includes symbols like hanging temple bells, which represent new beginnings and blessings and brass lamps at the bottom. The message on the card read, "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 after dating for nearly one-and-a-half years. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.