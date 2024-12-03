Just A Day Ahead Of Wedding, Flipping Through Pages Of Naga Chaitanya And Shobita Dulipala's Love Story

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are ready to start a new chapter in their lives. The couple will get married on December 4. And, the pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. On December 2, Sobhita posted a bunch of snaps from her pelli kuthuru ceremony. The actress looked like a vision in a red saree. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding invitation card recently surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The card carried symbols of hanging temple bells and brass lamps representing blessings and new beginnings. "We are delighted to announce the wedding of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Your good wishes and blessings are much appreciated on this special occasion,” read the message.

Now, let's have a look at Sobhita and Naga's relationship timeline.

First Meeting

Did you know Naga Chaitanya first met Sobhita Dhulipala at a work event in Mumbai? In an interview with Zoom, the actor said, "I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform."

Engagement

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on August 8. The engagement ceremony was held at Naga's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna's house in the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Nagarjuna shared the announcement by dropping a couple of snaps of the bride and groom-to-be on X. While Sobhita looked like a dream in a peach-pink saree, Naga wore a white kurta set.

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!

We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. ????… pic.twitter.com/buiBGa52lD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 8, 2024

Safari Getaway

A jungle safari in April prompted eagle-eyed fans to speculate that romance was brewing between Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. Although they uploaded separate pictures from the tour on their Instagram handles, the stark similarity of the background in both clicks did not miss the eyes of social media users.

First Photo

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sparked relationship rumours after they were pictured together at a restaurant in London in March 2023. While Naga posed with the chef Surender Mohan it was Sobhita sitting at a table behind that caught the attention of fans. The chef who originally shared the photo deleted it later.

Europe Vacation

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitnaya's shared love for travel took them to Europe in June 2022. A picture emerged on Reddit where the couple were captured enjoying themselves inside a pub. The side note read, “Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted in Europe at a wine tasting.”

Naga Chaitanya's Interview

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2022, Naga Chaitanya was asked to speak a few words about Sobhita Dhulipala. Without hinting anything he simply said, “I am just gonna smile.”

Heartiest congratulations to Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya