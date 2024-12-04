Bride-To-Be Sobhita Dhulipala's Sister Shares New Pics From <i>Pelli Kuthuru</i>: "Cheers To The Most Affectionate Person Ever"

The much-awaited day is here. Sobhita Dhulipala will marry Naga Chaitanya today at the Annapurna Studios which is a symbol of the Akkineni's family legacy. Ahead of the wedding, Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta shared some adorable pictures from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony. In Telugu weddings, this ceremony is a kind of bridal shower, observed with rituals that of the Haldi ceremony in North India. Samanta shared some stunning pictures of her elder sister along with some famjam pictures. She wrote in the caption, "Cheers to the most beautiful pelli kuthuru and the most affectionate person ever. Only love for you akka." Take a look:

Earlier, Sobhita shared pictures from the ceremony as well. She was dressed in a red saree. She completed her look with heavy jewellery. Take a look:

Sobhita's sister shared a new set of images from the actress' pre-wedding festivities. "Healthy #SoChay," she captioned the post.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sobhita will wear a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. Naga Chaitanya will reportedly pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. Sobhita shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry at the Annapurna Studios, which holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride. The couple got engaged in August. Announcing the news, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna shared the first picture from the ceremony on his X handle.