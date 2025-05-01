WAVES Summit 2025: A Picture-Perfect Frame Featuring Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya

Love is in the air! Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attended the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai on Thursday. The four-day event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya were seen posing with a staff member. While the actress picked a traditional saree with intricate gold and bronze embroidery, Chay opted for a black bandhgala suit. Check out the post here:

Back in March, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya enjoyed a fun vacation at a secret location. The actress shared glimpses from their holiday on Instagram. Amongst the carousel of pictures, one that really caught our eye showed Sobhita and Chay enjoying a hearty meal together. Dressed in casual outfits, the couple was all smiles for the camera.

In addition to this adorable shot, there were solo pics of Sobhita Dhulipala looking stunning as always. A video from a CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) wrestling match and a snap of the actress' henna-painted palms were also part of the dump. And let us not forget the foodie pic of a casserole brimming with somamas.

In her caption, Sobhita wrote, “Vibes,” followed by an aeroplane emoji.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married in December last year. The couple had a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Before Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their separation in 2021.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara. Naga Chaitanya's most recent project was Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The actor will next be seen in Karthik Dandu's mythical thriller. The film is tentatively titled NC24- The Excavation Begins.

Coming back to WAVE Summit, the event is organised by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It aims to showcase India's spiritual legacy while supporting the creator economy.

The program features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses covering broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films and digital media.

