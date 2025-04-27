In Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Sunday Post, Samantha's Pet Dog Steals The Limelight

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Naga Chaitanya shared a glimpse of his Sunday on Instagram. His French Bulldog, Hash, featured prominently in the carousel post. Sobhita Dhulipala relaxed with Hash, though her face was not visible.

Drop whatever you're doing and head straight to Naga Chaitanya's Instagram handle. The actor has posted a carousel of snaps to give us a little glimpse into his chilled-out Sunday. And let us tell you — it is all about his adorable French Bulldog, Hash.

The first frame was simple yet heart-melting — Hash looking straight into the camera with those soulful eyes that could melt anyone's heart.

Next up, we saw Hash living his best life, lounging comfortably on the floor with none other than Naga Chaitanya's wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. Although her face was not visible, it was pretty clear she was having a relaxing and cosy moment with their fur baby.

The last slide brought the focus back to Hash. In the background, we could even spot one of Chay's cars, seemingly getting prepped for a tire change.

In his caption, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Sunday everything's.”

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, in December last year. Their wedding was an intimate affair with just close friends and family in attendance. The couple often shares adorable moments together on Instagram and gives fans a glimpse into their happy life.

Last month, in a chat with Vogue, they opened up about balancing their busy schedules. Sobhita said, “It is all very new. We are still getting used to navigating the logistics.” Naga Chaitanya added, “We have chalked out the next four or five months based on her commitments and mine, but we are always looking for little pockets of time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Zee5 original Love, Sitara.