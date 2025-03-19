The Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Love Story "Began With An Ask Me Anything Session"

We can't get enough of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's love story. Months after their traditional wedding, the couple shared some more inside stories from their courtship period in an interview with Vogue. Sobhita Dhulipala revealed the love story, actually, began with an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session.

Sobhita shared that a fan dropped a message on her Instagram why she's not following Naga Chaitanya. Hardly the fan knew that he/she had played a cupid in the Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala relationship unwittingly.

"I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, 'Why aren't you following Chay Akkineni?' I was like, 'What?' So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me. I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back," Sobhita shared.

As soon as they started following each other, they started talking via DMS. Love blossomed and Naga Chaitanya booked his flight to meet Sobhita over a breakfast in Mumbai.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya shared details of their romance in other interviews.

A week later, they met again at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. That summer, they went on their first trip together to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka with Chaitanya's friends. Sobhita shared, "I'm the fluttering kite and he's the anchor. Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other."

Later that year, they went to London to attend a concert. She celebrated New Year's eve with his family. The following year, 2023, he met her family in Visakhapatnam. In August, he proposed to her during their Goa trip.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya had an intimate wedding in December, last year at the iconic Annapurna Studios in the presence of friends and family members.

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got divorced in 2021.