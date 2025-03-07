Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's Holiday Mood Summed Up. See Pic

Do not disturb Sobhita Dhulipala. She is enjoying a fun vacation with her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, at a secret location.

The actress shared glimpses from their vacation diaries on Instagram, and we can not get enough of them. One picture that really caught our eye showed Sobhita and Chay enjoying a hearty meal together. Dressed in casual and cool outfits, they were all smiles for the camera. The snap was enough to make our hearts go “awww.”

In addition to this adorable shot, there were solo pics of Sobhita Dhulipala looking stunning as always, a video from a CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) wrestling match and a snap of the actress' henna-painted palms. And let us not forget the foodie pic of a casserole brimming with somamas.

In her caption, Sobhita Dhulipala simply wrote, “Vibes,” and posted an aeroplane emoji.

Reacting to the post, actress Shahana Goswami wrote, “And onion samosa.. I see you!!”

After getting married in December last year, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have made several public appearances together.

Last month, the couple celebrated Maha Shivratri with a visit to the Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga temple. A video of them offering prayers at the holy site went viral on Instagram. The clip showed them joined by Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna.

Sobhita looked stunning in an orange saree as she walked inside the temple with her husband. Chay took a moment to greet fans with a warm smile.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024. The duo had a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two parted ways in 2021.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi, while Sobhita's most recent project was Zee5's Love, Sitara.