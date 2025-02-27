Maha Shivratri 2025: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Offer Prayers At Mallikarjuna Temple

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated Maha Shivratri with a visit to the sacred Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga temple. On Wednesday (February 26), a video of the couple offering their prayers at the revered site surfaced on Instagram. They were joined by Naga Chaitanya's father, film veteran Nagarjuna.

In the clip, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya can be seen walking inside the temple premises. Sobhita, draped in an orange saree, exudes grace. Naga Chaitanya complements his wife in a saffron shawl and veshti. The actor greets fans with a smile. Nagarjuna appears in the frame too.

“When Naga Chaitanya with wife Sobhita Dhulipala, Dad Nagarjuna Akkineni visited Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Jyotirlinga temple,” read the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier that day, Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a solo snapshot of Naga Chaitanya on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Naga Chaitanya slipped into the shoes of a DJ as he operated a mixer. Dressed in a ribbed cardigan, the Thandel actor looked immersed in his work.

Ditching any fancy caption, Sobhita Dhulipala simply added a red heart emoji to the post.

https://c.ndtvimg.com/2025-02/ 3r4uid58_naga-_625x300_26_ February_25.jpg

A few days ago, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya visited the St. Jude India Child Care Centre in Hyderabad. The couple spent time with children battling with cancer at the place. A fan page uploaded a couple of photos from their visit on Instagram.

The opening frame captured Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya sitting with the kids on the floor. Naga Chaitanya clicked a photo with a young fan. His million-dollar smile is unmissable in the picture. In a separate snap, the actor danced with the kids joyfully.

Style-wise, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya kept it casual. Sobhita wore a white shirt and teamed it with a pair of baggy jeans. Naga Chaitanya rocked a rust-hued shirt and denim pants.

The side note said, “Smiles and laughter with the cancer warriors. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visit Saint Jude Child Care Centre.”

On the personal front, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married last year in December.