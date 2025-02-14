After The Success Of <i>Thandel</i>, Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Visit Tirupati Temple

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are basking in the success of their latest film, Thandel. On Thursday, the duo, along with the film's director Chandoo Mondeti and producer Allu Aravind, visited the Tirupati Temple.

In pictures and videos circulating online, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen dressed in traditional attire. Naga Chaitanya wore a white kurta-pyjama set, while Sai Pallavi looked stunning in a red saree. Both draped red cloth around their shoulders during the temple visit.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna gave a special shoutout to his son following Thandel's success.

Praising his son's hard work, Nagarjuna wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Proud of you my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film-it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work."

He added, "To all the Akkineni fans-you have stood by us like family, and Thandel's success is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your endless love and support! Gratitude."

To all… pic.twitter.com/cE9u2EKaTn — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 9, 2025

Thandel revolves around Raju (played by Naga Chaitanya), a fisherman, and Satya (Sai Pallavi). Satya urges Raju to stop venturing into the sea and seek other job opportunities. However, ignoring her plea, Raju sets out to sea and accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters, where he is arrested. The rest of the story follows Raju and Satya's journey as they overcome numerous hurdles to reunite.

Thandel is bankrolled by Bunny Vasu, Allu Aravind and Koppineedi Vidya under the banner of Geetha Arts. In addition to the leading duo, Sundip R Ved, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Belawadi are also seen playing key roles in the movie.