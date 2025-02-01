<i>Thandel</i> Trailer: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Film Promises To Consume The Audience With a Wave Of Love

The much-awaited trailer of Thandel was unveiled on January 31, 2025. It has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead.

This action drama, tells the story of a fisherman who gets caught by Pakistan forces on International waters.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Thandel, where Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's chemistry is top-notch, and is sure to keep the audience hooked to the silver screen.

It reflects heartfelt moments of the lead pair's onscreen relationship, yearning, and vulnerabilities.

The trailer also shows scenes replete with rugged action-packed sequences, conflict, and separation.

While Naga and Sai play the role of protagonists, Sundip R Ved will be seen as the antagonist.

Thandel promises to deliver powerful dialogues, patriotic elements, and sequences that will keep the audiences at the edge-of-their-seats, all through the film.

Naga Chaitanya's screen presence is commendable, while Sai Pallavi makes her presence felt too.

Previously, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have mesmerized the audience with their sizzling chemistry in Love Story, released in theatres, on September 24, 2021.

Thandel's set design, structures, and backdrop is unmissable in the trailer, and adds depth to the vibe of the film.

The remaining cast of Thandel, includes, National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad for the music, Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, and produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.

Thandel is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025.