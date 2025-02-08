Sobhita Dhulipala's Sweet Gesture For Husband Naga Chaitanya On <i>Thandel</i> Release Day. He Returned The Favour

Sobhita Dhulipala is Naga Chaitanya's biggest cheerleader. Need proof? Head straight to Chay's Instagram handle. The South superstar posted a picture of his wife. In the photo, Sobhita can be seen wearing a black hoodie. On the back of the hoodie, the name of Naga Chaitanya's latest release is printed in red. Yes, you guessed it right – we are talking about Thandel. The ship featured in Thandel's poster is also printed on the hoodie.

In his caption, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Giving me all the positive vibes I need!”

On Friday, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, along with Chay's parents, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The family presented PM with the book Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The book is a tribute to Nagarjuna's father Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

In a joint Instagram post, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared pictures from their meeting with PM. The side note read, "Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life's work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers."

Naga Chaitanya's Thandel hit cinema screens on Friday, February 7. On Thursday, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a special post on her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to her husband's film.

She posted a snap of Naga Chaitanya along with an elaborate note. The actress wrote, "#Thandel release day tomorrow! I've seen you so focused and positive throughout the making of this film, and I can't wait for everyone (and myself) to experience this extraordinary love story in theatres from tomorrow.”

Sobhita Dhulipala also added a message in Telugu that read, "Finally gaddam shave chesthavu.. modati sari ni mukham darshanam avuthundi saami @chayakkineni," which translates to: "Finally, you will shave your beard, and I will see your face." Click here to read the full story.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a grand celebration in Hyderabad. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu Brahmin ceremony at Annapurna Studios.

Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna shared a series of pictures from his son and daughter-in-law's wedding on X (formerly Twitter), The note attached to the pictures read, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Nagarjuna added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

Coming back to Thandel, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The movie follows a group of fishermen from Srikakulam. On a routine fishing trip, they accidentally drift into Pakistani waters.