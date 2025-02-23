Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Visit Child Care Centre To Meet Children Battling Cancer

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently visited the St. Jude India Child Care Centre in Hyderabad. There, the couple spent some heartwarming time with kids battling cancer.

In the pictures making the rounds online, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are seen bonding with the children.

In one snap, Naga and Sobhita are sitting on the floor with the kids. In another, the Thandel star is happily clicking a selfie with a little girl. There is even a cute moment where Chay is seen dancing with the kids.

Style-wise, Sobhita kept it cool in a white shirt paired with baggy denim jeans, while Naga Chaitanya rocked a laid-back look in a grey T-shirt, an unbuttoned rust-coloured shirt and pants.

A fan page shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Smiles & laughter with the cancer warriors. #Nagachaitanya & #SobhitaDhulipala visit Saint Jude Child Care Centre.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in December last year. The lovebirds had a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, India.

Earlier this month, Naga Chaitanya opened up about how Sobhita Dhulipala handled the entire wedding planning. He shared that she took care of every little detail.

In a conversation with the Times Of India, the actor said, "With the wedding, all credit to Sobhita. She planned it and designed everything. She loves culture. She loves the Telugu nativity. She brought it out in the most beautiful way possible with the smallest and finest of details. I'm so happy. It went off wonderfully and the entire family came together, and there were such lovely moments which stayed with us."

Before Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their divorce in 2021.

In terms of work, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel with Sai Pallavi. On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala last appeared in ZEE5's Love, Sitara.