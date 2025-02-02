Naga Chaitanya On How Sobhita Dhulipala Planned Their Wedding: "With The Wedding, All Credit To Sobhita"

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4, 2024. They had a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, India. It is a family-owned studio.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Thandel. He will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in the film.

He spoke about his wedding recently and told ETimes how Sobhita Dhulipala should be credited for how lovely the wedding was. He added that she took care of all the planning.

Naga Chaitanya said, "With the wedding, all credit to Sobhita. She planned it and designed everything. She loves culture. She loves the Telugu nativity. She brought it out in the most beautiful way possible with the smallest and finest of details. I'm so happy. It went off wonderfully and the entire family came together, and there were such lovely moments which stayed with us."

While promoting his upcoming film Thandel in Vizag, he said, "Vizag is so close to my heart that I fell in love with a Vizag ammayi (girl) and married her. Now, there's a piece of Vizag at my home too. So, brothers, I have a small request.The box office collection of Thandel in Vizag should be staggering; otherwise, I'll lose my honour at home."

Thandel is set to release in theatres, on February 7, 2025. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti.