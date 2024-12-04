Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu On Guest List

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry today in the presence of friends and family members at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Just a few hours before wedding, the star-studded guest list has made it to the headlines. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, NTR are expected to join the big celebrations today, per a Hindustan Times report. "Several prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar will attend the wedding," a source close to the wedding stated Hindustan Times.

"The presence of prominent star couples like Ram Charan-Upasana and Mahesh Babu-Namrata will surely bring a wave of excitement to the SoChay wedding. It will undoubtedly be a celebration to remember. Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli will attend the wedding as well," added the source. "Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding in Hyderabad. All roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration," claimed an IANS report.

The Internet is curious to catch a glimpse of the couple's wedding trousseau. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sobhita will wear a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree while Naga Chaitanya will complement her in a matching ensemble. Naga Chaitanya will reportedly pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. Sobhita shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. Clad in a red saree, the bride-to-be's glow was off the charts. Sharing the images, Sobhita wrote, "Pelli Kuthuru" and a red heart emoji.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will marry at the Annapurna Studios, which holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family symbolising their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.