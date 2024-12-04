Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Nagarjuna's Home Decked Up

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to get married in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad today. Ahead of the grand wedding, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna's Jubilee Hills residence has been decked out in regal decor. Videos of the beautifully adorned house are circulating online. In a clip posted by a paparazzi page on Instagram. We can see stunning floral arrangements outside the South superstar's residence. The text attached to the video read, “Big wedding day.”

Just hours before Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, reports have surfaced revealing the star-studded guest list for the grand event. Attendees include Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, as well as NTR, as per a Hindustan Times report. A source told the publication, "Several prominent names such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar will attend the wedding.”

"The presence of prominent star couples like Ram Charan-Upasana and Mahesh Babu-Namrata will surely bring a wave of excitement to the SoChay wedding. It will undoubtedly be a celebration to remember. The source also revealed that Prabhas and S.S. Rajamouli will attend the wedding. "Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding in Hyderabad. All roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration," an IANS report earlier stated.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities kicked off last week with traditional ceremonies. The celebrations began with the Mangalasnanam and Haldi ceremonies, followed by the Pelli Kuthuru ceremony, a Telugu equivalent of a bridal shower. The couple is getting married at Annapurna Studios, a venue deeply significant to the Akkineni family. Founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills represents the family's illustrious legacy in the Telugu film industry.