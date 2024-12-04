Viral: First Pics Of Sobhita Dhulipala As Bride And Naga Chaitanya As Groom Unveiled

The much-awaited moment is finally here. Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's marriage ceremony is currently going on at the iconic Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad. The first pictures of Sobhita as a bride and Naga Chaitanya as a groom have emerged online. Sobhita looks absolutely gorgeous as she wore a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree. She accessorised her bridal look with heavy jewellery. Naga Chaitanya wore a pancha to pay tribute to his grandfather. Nagarjuna can be seen standing close to his son in the viral picture.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed Mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony. Sobhita shared stunning pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed.

Just a few days before wedding, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his first meeting with Sobhita in an interview with Zoom. Naga Chaitanya shared he first met Sobhita at a work event in Mumbai. "I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform," he said.

Asked about how their families get along with each other in the last few months, Nagarjuna's son told Zoom, "It's been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in a joint statement in October 2021.

