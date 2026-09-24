Walking Like A Penguin? Bhagyashree, 57, Shares 3 Exercises To Fix It

We often see quinquagenarians, especially women, walking with a noticeable side-to-side sway. While it is ignored or brushed off as a natural sign of aging, the “waddling” or “penguin-like” walk may develop due to weak lower postures and tight hip flexors.

But fret not! Actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree has addressed the issue in her “Tuesday Tips” video, sharing three simple exercises that can be done at home and at any age to make the posture alignment correct.

The exercises focus on the glutes and hip stabilisers, which play an important role in maintaining pelvic stability, balance and alignment while walking.

Lying Down Side Leg Raises

The first exercise Bhagyashree recommends is the side-lying leg raise. To perform it, lie on one side with your legs extended and slowly lift the top leg upwards before lowering it back down.

The movement strengthens the hip abductors, which help stabilise the pelvis during movement. Bhagyashree recommends doing 15 repetitions on each side.

Hip Rotations

The second exercise targets hip internal and external rotation, which is key for improving flexibility, reducing tightness, and enhancing athletic performance.

Sit on the floor with both knees bent at 90 degrees. Keep the front leg knee in front of you, foot pointed inward (external rotation). Back leg knee behind you, foot pointed outward (internal rotation). Sit tall with your chest up and hands placed on the ground for support if needed. Rotate your hips to switch sides and lift both knees off the floor slightly and rotate to the other side. Try to keep your feet in contact with the floor the entire time.

Seated Hip Mobility

Last, she suggests performing seated hip-mobility movements. Sit upright, knees bent 90 degrees and feet planted. Lean back slightly and place your hands behind you. Without moving the upper body, lift the hips and legs upwards in a controlled manner to work on mobility and flexibility around the hip joint. Continue alternating sides.

Include these three exercises in your routine and say bye-bye to the penguin walk.

Also Read: Forget The 10,000 Goal: How Many Steps Do You Really Need To Walk Based On Your Age?