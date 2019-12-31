'Take That, Priya Prakash Varrier,' Deepika Padukone Challenges Wink Girl At Her Own Game

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Chhapaak has been actively sharing snippets from the sets of the film, which she calls "DPisms" - a series of Instagram entries, where she posts short albeit adorable videos. Her latest Instagram entry has sent the Internet in a meltdown. In her latest video, the 33-year-old actress winked at the camera. Later, the text "Take that Priya Prakash Varrier" flashes on the screen. The caption on the post read, "Presenting day 2 of Dpisms ... Enjoy!"

Needless to say, Priya Prakash Varrier was overwhelmed by Deepika's post and that clearly reflected in her response. The actress shared a screenshot of Deepika's video on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Did the Goddess herself wink? No better way to end 2019."

Screenshot of Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram story.

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after she featured in the Manikya Malaraya Poovi video from the film Oru Adaar Love. The video shows the actress dressed in school uniform, winking at a fellow student, who is instantly floored by her. The video sent the entire Internet into a meltdown. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with the controversial film Sridevi Bungalow.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of Chhapaak, which is slated to release on January 10. The actress will be seen playing an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, starring Ranveer Singh. The actress has also signed the adaptation of Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi.