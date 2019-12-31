Deepika Padukone Slams Reports That Hrithik Roshan Will Play Krishna In Mahabharata

Deepika and Hrithik haven't co-starred in a movie yet. (Image courtesy: deepika_hrithik )

It seems like we have a wait a little longer to see Deepika Padukone and Hritihik Roshan together onscreen. The actress recently dismissed reports that Hrithik will play Lord Krishna in an adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which Deepika will play the role of Draupadi, stated a report in Amar Ujala. While promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, when Deepika was asked about the reports of her sharing screen space with Hrithik in the epic drama, the actress told the publication: "These are mere rumours and I have no clue about who is spreading it. All I know is that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. In fact, we haven't finalised the script of the movie yet. As of now, we are looking for a talented director for the movie. Once the director is finalised, we will move towards the next step."

Earlier, several publications, including Deccan Chronicle stated in their reports that Hrithik Roshan has been considered to portray Lord Krishna in the film. They quoted a source as saying: "Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik's, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik's participation."

Deepika, who will co-produce the film with Madhu Mantena, previously spoke about playing the role of Draupadi and called it "the role of a lifetime." She told news agency IANS: "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

The Mahabharata adaptation will be made into parts, where the first part is expected to release on Diwali in 2021.