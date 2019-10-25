Deepika Padukone Says Playing Draupadi In Mahabharata Adaptation Is 'Role Of A Lifetime'

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime: Deepika Padukone The first of the film is slated for Diwali 2020 release Deepika is co-producing the film with Madhu Mantena

Actress Deepika Padukone on Friday announced her next project as a producer, a retelling of Mahabharata from the point of view of Draupadi, reported news agency IANS. The 33-year-old actress also confirmed that she will play Draupadi in the movie, which she is co-producing with Madhu Mantena on a grand scale. Deepika Padukone, who has featured in period films like Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," said that playing Draupadi in the adaptation of Mahabharata is a 'role of a lifetime.' She also explained why the film will be made through Draupadi's perspective.

Deepika Padukone said in a statement, "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant."

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena, who was earlier a part of Phantom Films quartet with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, emphasised the film's USP is it being told through Draupadi's narrative: "While we have all consumed the Mahabharata all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history."

Madhu Mantena also added that they could envision the film on an ambitious scale because of Deepika. "Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale."

The film will be divided in several parts and the first part of the movie is slated to release in Diwali 2021. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's debut film as producer, Chhapaak, is slated for January 2020 release.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is the story of acid attack survivor Malti, played by Deepika in the film.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.