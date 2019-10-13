Deepika Padukone's Next Project - A 'Dark Romantic' Film

Deepika Padukone at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela 2019.

Actress Deepika Padukone's next project will be a dark film, set in the romantic space, reported news agency PTI. No kidding, the 33-year-old actress herself confirmed the news and said it will go on floors next year. Deepika, who is currently busy prepping for Chhapaak, said: "I have found a film that I am likely to do early next year but it's not light. It's quite dark but still in the romance space," she was quoted as saying by PTI at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela 2019. Prior to the new film, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Chhapaak and Kabir Khan's '83. In '83, she will portray the role of Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone, who has previously worked with husband Ranveer in several films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat", said that they don't bring their personal equation to sets. "If you see Ranveer and I on set, we are very different than what we are otherwise. We may not even sometimes drive together because we are in a different head space. It's not on purpose. There's no expectation of behaving like husband and wife or boyfriend and girlfriend when you're working," said Deepika.

"On '83, I'm not thinking whether he's my husband as there's so much to think about in that moment, the scenes, the lines. Your mind is occupied and you're performing like your character and all those things come into play," she added, reported PTI.

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will open in theatres on January 10 while '83 will release on April 10.

