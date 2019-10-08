Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance Like No One's Watching At '83 Wrap Up Party

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the party in Mumbai.

Highlights Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone partied with team '83 on Monday Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were among the early arrivals Deepika Padukone paired blue denims with a single-shoulder white shirt

Team '83 wrapped the film's shoot recently and partied with the film's lead stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Mumbai on Monday. The film, which was mostly shot in London, came to Mumbai to shoot its last schedule. One of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at the bash in twinning outfits. While Deepika slayed the party in a white single-shoulder top and blue high waist jeans, Ranveer looked dashing in a white sweatshirt and grey pants. He completed his look with quirky sunglasses.'83 director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Warda Nadiadwala, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Madhu Mantena and Nikhil Dwivedi were among the guests.

Check out the pictures from '83 wrap up party:

The party looked quite interesting, isn't it? But that's not it. A video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dancing to Befikre song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is going crazy viral on social media. In the video, Deepika could be seen kissing Ranveer mid-dancing. Excited much to see it? Check it out:

In '83, Ranveer Singh will portray the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will feature as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev. The film is an onscreen representation of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will also feature in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer Singh's lined-up films also include Karan Johar's period drama Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.