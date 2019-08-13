Deepika Padukone Says 'Personal Equation' With Ranveer Singh Won't Matter In '83

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who has a cameo in upcoming film '83, headlined by her actor husband Ranveer Singh, told Mumbai Mirror that their 'personal equation won't have any role to play in this film.' Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev onscreen in the film about India's historic 1983 cricket world cup while Deepika will be seen as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife, in a segment of the movie, which is directed by Kabir Khan. "As actors, you don't think about your personal equations while doing a film. You are fully focused on the moment and the character. You cease to exist as the person you are and only live the character that you are playing. Our personal equation won't have any role to play in this film," Deepika said about playing Romi Bhatia in '83.

The 33-year-old actress also talked about Romi Bhatia, whom she met while preparing for her role and said that Romi Bhatia is 'intelligent, knowledgeable and funny.' After meeting Romi Bhatia, Deepika said, "I feel so inspired every time I meet her. She has an extremely refreshing energy, is intelligent, knowledgeable, and funny... I like the way she conducts herself with so much grace."

Deepika also said that Romi Bhatia has a significant role to play in the shaping of Kapil Dev's career. "At the end of day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important... In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev's success... In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success."

Apart from '83, Deepika Padukone has Chhapaak lined-up for release next year. Deepika is co-producing the film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

