'83: Ranveer Singh And Kabir Khan Welcome Boman Irani Onboard

Ranveer Singh with Boman Irani and Kabir Khan. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Boman Irani is the latest addition to the cast of '83. On Tuesday, the film's lead actor Ranveer Singh and the film's director Kabir Khan welcomed Boman to the sports drama. Ranveer shared a picture of himself along with Boman and Kabir from the Lord's Cricket Ground on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "All-star arrival. One of the most remarkable people I have ever met, one of the finest actors I know. Someone I admire immensely. He's one in a million. A special gem of a person and a universally loved, colossal talent.... The one and only Boman Irani is in the building, pictured here at the Mecca of cricket - the Lord's Cricket Ground."

Here are the pictures that Ranveer Singh posted:

As of now, details about Boman Irani's character in the film have not been revealed by the makers. In '83, Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil's Dev's wife Roma Dev. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu and Sahil Khattar.

Ranveer Singh frequently gives his fans a sneak peek into the sets of the film. As a part of his preparatory session, Ranveer Singh spent time with Kapil Dev. Here are some of the posts shared by Ranveer:

'83 went on floors earlier this year. The film showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film will be jointly produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri, Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10 next year.

