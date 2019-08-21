Ranveer Singh Posts 'Extra Gluten' Shirtless Pic. The Internet Thinks It's 'Mind Blowing'

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh added a picture on Instagram He shared a shirtless picture of himself He is currently prepping for film '83

Having a hard day? We are sure this pic of Ranveer Singh will cheer you up. The 34-year-old actor knows how to drive his fans crazy with his shirtless pics and his latest "extra gluten" photo proves it. Ranveer Singh uploaded a shirtless picture on his Instagram profile on Wednesday and reminded us how hot he is. Sharing the picture, he captioned it: "Extra Gluten, please." The picture is breaking the Internet with many celebrities complimenting his extremely hot look. The most epic comment came from actor Kunal Kemmu, who wrote: "Tel ki chamak aur look mai namak... Mind is blowing." LOL.

The shirtless photo is becoming everyone's favourite as within an hour, it received over 6 lakh likes on Instagram. Check out the click here:

Reacting to the photo, actress Dia Mirza wrote: "Stop it" while producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda commented, "Pheww pheww." We are now eagerly waiting for his actress wife Deepika Padukone's comment on his post.

Ranveer Singh's fans also flooded his post with comments such as "I need water now. Too hot!" and "Why so hot?" One user on Instagram commented: "Angaar hai" while another wrote: "Melting, it's too hot here."

This is not the first time Ranveer Singh has posted his shirtless picture. Last month, he shared a shirtless picture of himself and justified his expression with this caption: "Me looking at you eating carbs like." Here's the picture we are talking about:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. He is currently prepping for '83, in which he will play the role of Cricket legend Kapil Dev. He will also feature in Karan Johar's Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.